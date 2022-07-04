Muzaffar Ali Ranja appointed chairman of Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission
Share
ISLAMABAD – Brigadier (retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, former director general of the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab, has been appointed as chairman of Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission (PMIC).
“The Prime Minister has been pleased to approve the appointment of Brig (II) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, as Chairman, Prime Minister's Inspection Commission (PMIC), under Prime Minister's Office, on contract basis, for a period of two (02) years, with immediate effect and until further orders,” read the notification.
Brig Retired Muzaffar Ali Ranjha from our village appointed as Chairman PMIC. pic.twitter.com/c3RnCm34IN— محمد وسیم ڈاہر (@mwaseem00) July 3, 2022
The former master graft-buster, who had been accused by political engineering in 2013 general election by the PTI Chairman Imran Khan, was removed from the post in 2018 days before the elections as he was considered a blue-eyed officer of Shehbaz Sharif.
Tariq Fatemi made PM Shehbaz Sharif’s aide on ... 07:58 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has picked former ambassador Syed Tariq Fatemi as Special Assistant on ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio surges to 4.61%11:17 AM | 4 Jul, 2022
- Petroleum dealers warns of countrywide strike over low profit10:48 AM | 4 Jul, 2022
- Muzaffar Ali Ranja appointed chairman of Prime Minister’s ...09:59 AM | 4 Jul, 2022
-
- Shoaib Akhtar shares unique view of Holy Kaaba09:04 AM | 4 Jul, 2022
- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain share stunning pictures from vacation09:27 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Hassan Ali’s adorable birthday celebration with wife goes viral04:49 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Komal Baig blessed with a baby boy04:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022