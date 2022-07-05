Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 2022

Web Desk
10:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 2022
Source: Social media
Faithfuls from around the world are preparing for the Hajj pilgrimage – a holy duty, which is obligatory on every Muslim once in a lifetime.

Worshippers dressed in white robs have flooded the streets Makkah as the holiest city of Islam is set to host the biggest Hajj pilgrimage since the COVID pandemic.

This year, many Pakistani celebrities also decided to perform Hajj. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and actors including Feroze Khan, Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor, Atif Aslam, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Rubina Ashraf going to perform the obligatory duty this year.

In Saudi Arabia, banners are raised to warmly welcome the believers including international visitors since 2019. Armed security forces patrol the ancient city of Madinah, the birthplace of the Prophet Mohammed, to ensure a safe environment.

"At least 650,000 overseas pilgrims have arrived so far in Saudi Arabia," the authorities said Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, KSA registered more than 795,000 coronavirus cases, according to media outlets.

Shoaib Akhtar shares unique view of Holy Kaaba 09:04 AM | 4 Jul, 2022

MAKKAH – Pakistan's cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar keeps his fans updated about his holy trip since he reached ...

Most-followed TikToker is a practicing Muslim and ‘Hafiz-e-Quran’
09:40 PM | 5 Jul, 2022

