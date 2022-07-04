PM Shehbaz felicitates US on Independence Day
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended felicitations to the people and government o the United States on their Independence Day.
Every year on July 4, Americans mark Independence Day to commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence on this day in 1776. The document declared the 13 colonies to be independent from the British rule.
The day is celebrated by holding military parades, fireworks and other activities across the country.
Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz Sharif wrote: “It is my pleasure to extend heartiest felicitations & greetings to the people & government of the United States on their Independence Day”.
He said that the Pakistani government wanted to promote bilateral relations with the US.
It is my pleasure to extend heartiest felicitations & greetings to the people & government of the United States on their Independence Day. My govt looks forward to engaging with the Biden Administration at all levels to promote our bilateral relations including trade & investment— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 4, 2022
“My govt looks forward to engaging with the Biden Administration at all levels to promote our bilateral relations including trade & investment,” read the tweet.
