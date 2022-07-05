TikTok stars Kanwal, Zulqarnain ooze couple goals on dreamy Europe vacation
Share
Pakistani TikTok star couple Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar are currently vacationing in Europe together.
The duo remains the cutest couple in town, despite the criticism thrown their way. Lately, Kanwal and Zulqarnain are oozing adorable chemistry in their pictorial outings at some of the exotic locations of Europe including Switzerland, Italy, and Paris.
The celebrity couple is known to be globe-trotters as they frequently spotted exploring foreign countries. This time around the couple decided to spend their vacations in Europe.
View this post on Instagram
Besides having a lifetime experience, the couple is also documenting their trip while leaving their fans awestruck with the delightful clicks.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this year, Kanwal and Zulqarnain revealed that they are expecting to welcome their first baby. The two tied the knot in January this year.
TikTok star Kanwal Aftab responds to criticism on ... 03:59 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
Stars are being trolled left, right and centre and the latest duo to become the victim of insensitive comments and ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Parliamentary Committee on National Security meets today02:08 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif sets another record01:43 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- TikTok stars Kanwal, Zulqarnain ooze couple goals on dreamy Europe ...01:35 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport01:14 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
-
- Watch: Mahira Khan shows off her dance moves on 'Loota Re'12:06 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Marwa Hocane sends sweetest birthday wishes to Ameer Gilani11:47 AM | 5 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022