Kabeer Naqvi appointed Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN) chairman

Web Desk 10:00 AM | 5 Jul, 2023
Kabeer Naqvi appointed Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN) chairman

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN) is pleased to announce the appointment of its newly elected Chairman, Kabeer Naqvi.

Mr. Naqvi brings a wealth of experience, insight and expertise to lead PMN in promoting financial and social inclusion as well as economic empowerment for the underserved population of Pakistan.

Mr. Naqvi is the President & CEO of U Microfinance Bank (U Bank) and has been with U Bank since 2015. He has played a pivotal role in the remarkable turnaround and expansion of the bank and represents a new breed of bankers who continue to push for innovation, evolution and forward thinking while staying true to the commitment and spirit of service to the country. 

Mr. Naqvi has been a key figure in the microfinance industry for nearly two decades and has been deeply committed to the subjects of economic enablement, poverty alleviation and sustainable growth. His visionary leadership, strategic thinking, and proven track record make him an ideal candidate to steer PMN's mission forward.

As the Chairman of PMN, Mr. Naqvi will assume the responsibility of designing new areas of interest, overseeing the network's initiatives, fostering collaboration among member organizations, and driving the collective effort to expand access to financial services for the unbanked and underprivileged segments of society. His leadership will play a critical role in strengthening PMN's advocacy for inclusive policies along with improvement and enhancement in regulatory frameworks and more open dialogues with all stakeholders to further propel the growth and development of the microfinance sector in Pakistan.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 05, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 05, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 270.9 279.15
Euro EUR 304.5 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.6 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 184.25 187
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.39 769.39
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 213
China Yuan CNY 37.5 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 41.95 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.38
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.28 937.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.14 60
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.52 177.52
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 743.59 751.59
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.65 79.35
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 304.08 309.69
Thai Bhat THB 7.8 7.92

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 05, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (5 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375

