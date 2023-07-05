Kabeer Naqvi appointed Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN) chairman

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN) is pleased to announce the appointment of its newly elected Chairman, Kabeer Naqvi.
Mr. Naqvi brings a wealth of experience, insight and expertise to lead PMN in promoting financial and social inclusion as well as economic empowerment for the underserved population of Pakistan.
Mr. Naqvi is the President & CEO of U Microfinance Bank (U Bank) and has been with U Bank since 2015. He has played a pivotal role in the remarkable turnaround and expansion of the bank and represents a new breed of bankers who continue to push for innovation, evolution and forward thinking while staying true to the commitment and spirit of service to the country.
Mr. Naqvi has been a key figure in the microfinance industry for nearly two decades and has been deeply committed to the subjects of economic enablement, poverty alleviation and sustainable growth. His visionary leadership, strategic thinking, and proven track record make him an ideal candidate to steer PMN's mission forward.
As the Chairman of PMN, Mr. Naqvi will assume the responsibility of designing new areas of interest, overseeing the network's initiatives, fostering collaboration among member organizations, and driving the collective effort to expand access to financial services for the unbanked and underprivileged segments of society. His leadership will play a critical role in strengthening PMN's advocacy for inclusive policies along with improvement and enhancement in regulatory frameworks and more open dialogues with all stakeholders to further propel the growth and development of the microfinance sector in Pakistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 05, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270.9
|279.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304.5
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|187
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.39
|769.39
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.5
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.95
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.38
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.28
|937.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.14
|60
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.52
|177.52
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.59
|751.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.65
|79.35
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.08
|309.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.8
|7.92
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
