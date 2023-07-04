Naegleria alert: Lahore reports first case of deadly brain-eating amoeba infection

LAHORE – A deadly brain-eating amoeba has been identified in the country’s second-largest city Lahore for the first time.

Media reports confirmed that a private laboratory confirmed the first case of Naegleria in a 30-year-old patient who was admitted to Services Hospital.

It has been learnt that the young patient was moved to the Services Hospital, where he was isolated.

The medical reports confirmed amoeboid movement which indicates the possibility of naegleria fowleri. Services hospital MS Dr Ehtisham Haque said the patient had been showing symptoms, including headache and fever, for last couple of days.

Meanwhile, a team of senior medical experts has been assigned for treatment of the patient,

Furthermore, health officials warned the public to use chlorinated water to avoid the spread of waterborne disease.