Pakistani climber trapped on Nanga Parbat

Asif Bhatti, a climber and lecturer from Islamabad, has been stranded on Nanga Parbat due to snow blindness.

Bhatti is unable to descend on his own and is stranded at C4, which is at an elevation of between 7,500 and 8,000 metres.

According to local media outlet, Geo News report, Secretary of the Pakistani Alpine Club, Karrar Haidri said "Asif Bhatti is stranded at C4 at an elevation of 7,500 to 8,000 metres on Nanga Parbat, 8,126 metres, with snow blindness he need assistance.''

In Shimshal, a group of climbers from the Karakorum expedition are getting ready to go on a rescue effort to assist him. Helicopters that will take them to the upper camps are now on the way.

Due to the 8,126-meter peak's high death rate, it has been described as killer mountain.

The mountain has a challenging ascent in addition to the danger of avalanches, storms, and unstable glaciers.