PUBG takes Pakistani woman to India without visa

NEW DELHI - A woman from Pakistan was arrested along with her four kids in India allegedly for entering the country without a valid visa.
Seema Ghulam Haider reached India with her four children via Nepal and first entered Uttar Pradesh but then reached Greater Noida by bus. It all started when she started playing the battle royale game Pubg and met Indiana man Sachin online.
Soon, Seema and Sachin became friends which led the woman to travel to India. Seema, who is in her late 20s reached India and started living with Sachin together in a rented apartment in Greater Noida's Rabupura area.
As time passed, local police received information that a Pakistani woman was living in Greater Noida illegally. It is believed that the woman hails from Karachi.
Brijesh, the owner of the apartment where the couple lived, told police that they had rented the house in May, India Today reported.
Brijesh told police that the couple had claimed they had a court marriage and had four children; Sachin is also in his 20s.
"It did not seem like the woman was from Pakistan. She wore salwar suits and sarees," the landlord told the police.
Sharing sketchy information, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan told newsmen that the Pakistani woman and the local man have been detained along with the woman's four children.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.
During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.
Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.