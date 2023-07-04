PUBG takes Pakistani woman to India without visa

NEW DELHI - A woman from Pakistan was arrested along with her four kids in India allegedly for entering the country without a valid visa.

Seema Ghulam Haider reached India with her four children via Nepal and first entered Uttar Pradesh but then reached Greater Noida by bus. It all started when she started playing the battle royale game Pubg and met Indiana man Sachin online.

Soon, Seema and Sachin became friends which led the woman to travel to India. Seema, who is in her late 20s reached India and started living with Sachin together in a rented apartment in Greater Noida's Rabupura area.

As time passed, local police received information that a Pakistani woman was living in Greater Noida illegally. It is believed that the woman hails from Karachi.

Brijesh, the owner of the apartment where the couple lived, told police that they had rented the house in May, India Today reported.

Brijesh told police that the couple had claimed they had a court marriage and had four children; Sachin is also in his 20s.

"It did not seem like the woman was from Pakistan. She wore salwar suits and sarees," the landlord told the police.

Sharing sketchy information, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan told newsmen that the Pakistani woman and the local man have been detained along with the woman's four children.