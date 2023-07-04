World's most expensive cow priced at $4.3 million

If Pakistanis wonder they bought expensive sacrificial animals, they should definitely check out a 4-and-a-half-year-old Nelore breed cow known as Viatina-19 FIV Mara Imóveis that was priced at $4.3 million, making it the most expensive cow in the world!
One-third of the ownership of the animal was recently sold at an auction in Arandú, Brazil for 6.99 million real ($1.44 million), putting its total value at a whopping $4.3 million.
The record-breaking transaction highlights Nelore cattle breed’s genetic qualities.
The cattle are characterized by their bright white fur, loose skin, and a large bulbous hump above their shoulders. The cow breed is primarily known for their naturally high resistance to hot weather where their white fur plays a significant role, and that their sweat glands are twice as large and 30 percent more numerous than those of most European breeds.
Nelore cattle, named after the Indian district of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, also have a high metabolism, and are resilient to a number of parasitic infections.
The breed can reproduce easily as females have wider pelvic openings and larger birth canals than other cattle breeds, and calves require almost no assistance from humans.
According to a 2018 report by the Guardian, sperm from the most valuable Nelore bulls can cost $5,000 per 0.55-milliliter (0.03 ounces) dose.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.
During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.
Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
