World's most expensive cow priced at $4.3 million

If Pakistanis wonder they bought expensive sacrificial animals, they should definitely check out a 4-and-a-half-year-old Nelore breed cow known as Viatina-19 FIV Mara Imóveis that was priced at $4.3 million, making it the most expensive cow in the world!

One-third of the ownership of the animal was recently sold at an auction in Arandú, Brazil for 6.99 million real ($1.44 million), putting its total value at a whopping $4.3 million.

The record-breaking transaction highlights Nelore cattle breed’s genetic qualities.

The cattle are characterized by their bright white fur, loose skin, and a large bulbous hump above their shoulders. The cow breed is primarily known for their naturally high resistance to hot weather where their white fur plays a significant role, and that their sweat glands are twice as large and 30 percent more numerous than those of most European breeds.

Nelore cattle, named after the Indian district of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, also have a high metabolism, and are resilient to a number of parasitic infections.

The breed can reproduce easily as females have wider pelvic openings and larger birth canals than other cattle breeds, and calves require almost no assistance from humans.

According to a 2018 report by the Guardian, sperm from the most valuable Nelore bulls can cost $5,000 per 0.55-milliliter (0.03 ounces) dose.