Two policemen killed in Islamabad firing incident

ISLAMABAD – Two policemen were killed after unknown gunmen opened fire on them in an area of federal capital on later Thursday.

Police said that assailants were on the motorbike when they targeted the cops. An investigation into the matter has been launched.

In March, Inspector Mian Imran Abbas, who was posted as SHO Police Station Race Course, was martyred by two unknown gunmen during an armed ambush near Punjab House in Katcheri, Rawalpindi.

Days after the incident, the Rawalpindi police claimed to have killed the prime suspect in the murder of Abbas.

