Two policemen killed in Islamabad firing incident
12:04 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – Two policemen were killed after unknown gunmen opened fire on them in an area of federal capital on later Thursday.
Police said that assailants were on the motorbike when they targeted the cops. An investigation into the matter has been launched.
In March, Inspector Mian Imran Abbas, who was posted as SHO Police Station Race Course, was martyred by two unknown gunmen during an armed ambush near Punjab House in Katcheri, Rawalpindi.
Days after the incident, the Rawalpindi police claimed to have killed the prime suspect in the murder of Abbas.
More to follow...
- Two policemen killed in Islamabad firing incident12:04 AM | 4 Jun, 2021
- Google removes top official over anti-Jews post shared in 200711:31 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
- On this day in 1971, PM Imran made his cricket debut (VIDEO)10:40 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
- Schools to reopen across Punjab from June 7: Murad Raas10:13 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan to issue Covid vaccine certificates to first dose recipients09:44 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Hania Aamir pens an adorable birthday wish for 'baby brother'
06:18 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
- Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani booked for violating Covid-19 ...05:00 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
- Happy birthday Sultan of Swing! – Wasim Akram turns 5503:35 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
- Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee plans revealed04:30 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021