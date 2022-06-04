FIA seeks to arrest PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza in Rs16 billion money laundering case

01:30 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
FIA seeks to arrest PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza in Rs16 billion money laundering case
LAHORE – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday requested the Special Court (Central-I) to allow the agency to arrest Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz in the Rs16 billion money laundering case.

FIA lawyer informed the court that the father-son duo did not joined the investigation into the case, however, Hamza Shahbaz’s counsel termed the statement misleading, adding that his clients had been part of the probe.

Mohammad Amjad Pervaiz, the counsel for the father-son duo, argued that the agency has been failed to bring any evidence against his clients for the last one and half year.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza were interrogated by FIA when they were in jail.

Strict security arrangements were made around the courts due to appearance of the PML-N leaders.

In December 2021, the FIA had submitted the challan against Shehbaz and Hamza before the special court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16 billion in the sugar scam case.

According to the FIA report submitted to the court, the investigation team has “detected 28 benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed during 2008-18. The FIA examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions.”

