India train crash: Grief and chaos as bodies pile up at local school for identification

BAHANAGA – Officials are trying to identify dead who died tragically in India's worst train disaster in recent times.

The corpses were spotted shifting in a haphazard way as ambulances and trucks carrying them into a local school for identification.

Videos doing rounds on the internet show people moving corpses on a truck’s top as rotting flesh hung in the air in the local school, which was turned into a makeshift morgue with very few facilities in it.

https://twitter.com/ashoswai/status/1665247734868189185

At the state-run school, the main hall, prayer area, and classes are full of remains of victims, wrapped in white sheets while workers continue to shift the dead. people on social media lambast Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and his government for arranging no proper transport for corpses.

https://twitter.com/ashoswai/status/1664863188213456897

Amid the outrage, local officials told media that unidentified bodies will be shifted to Odisha’s provincial capital Bhubaneswar, where the remains will be kept at morgues of medical colleges.

As people are facing hard time finding their family members, rescuers continued efforts to move the wreckage from the site.

At least 288 people died and hundreds more were injured in India's deadliest rail accident in nearly three decades which occured due to a fault in an electronic signaling system.