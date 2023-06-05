Search

Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif beats Akshay Kumar with broom in new viral video

Noor Fatima 12:05 PM | 5 Jun, 2023
Katrina Kaif beats Akshay Kumar with broom in new viral video
Source: Katrina Kaif (Instagram)

Bollywood's Barbie Doll, Katrina Kaif, is definitely desi at heart. The Singh Is Kinng actress has been making headlines after a video of her cleaning the floor with a broom and then playfully hitting one of her co-stars on the sets of her film, Sooryavanshi.

In the hilarious throwback video, Katrina looked beyond beautiful in an all-white ethnic outfit. Katrina’s Sooryavanshi co-star, Akshay Kumar, asked her, “Array Katrina ji what are you doing?”

She replied, “Safayi, saaf safayi.” 

The actress then teasingly whacked him with the broom. Kumar then said, “Array mujhay maar kion rahi hain?" (Why are you beating me?)”

The video ended with both of them laughing.

On the work front, Kaif recently played a ghost in the comedy horror film Phone Bhoot (2022), opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, however, reviewers from The Indian Express and The Week were unimpressed with her comedic timing.

Kaif will next star in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and will reprise her role as Zoya in Tiger 3, the third instalment in the Tiger franchise.

Katrina Kaif sparks pregnancy rumours

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Taher Shah to begin his "new era"

10:49 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

"Vienna, you are my home:" Ushna Shah shares glimpses from her new life

10:35 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

Maulana Tariq Jamil's gym workout pictures go viral

09:43 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Aamna Sharif sets temperature soaring with new beach pictures

02:13 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

TikToker Shahtaj Khan comes under fire over viral nude photoshoot

11:06 AM | 31 May, 2023

Maya Ali mocks Maryam Nawaz in new viral video

12:45 PM | 31 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ex-PTI lawmakers form ‘Democrats’ group 

01:23 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 5th June 2023

09:04 AM | 5 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee falls against dollar in inter-bank, open market

KARACHI – US dollar, after plunging massively last week, regained momentum on first working day of the week.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped nearly 0.08 percent in the inter-bank market and the dollar was being traded at 285.90.

In the open market, Pakistani rupee hovered between 302-305 against the dollar.

Last week, Pakistan's central bank permitted approved dealers to buy dollars on the interbank market in order to settle card-based cross-border transactions using International Payment Schemes (IPS).

The central bank announced in a notification on Wednesday, saying, "It is decided to allow authorised dealers to purchase USD from interbank for settlement of card-based cross-border transactions with IPS [such as Visa, Mastercard, etc.] in view of representations received from stakeholders."

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/31-May-2023/state-bank-allows-dealers-to-buy-dollars-from-interbank-market-for-international-card-transactions

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 5, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 230,800 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: