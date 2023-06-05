Katrina Kaif beats Akshay Kumar with broom in new viral video

Bollywood's Barbie Doll, Katrina Kaif, is definitely desi at heart. The Singh Is Kinng actress has been making headlines after a video of her cleaning the floor with a broom and then playfully hitting one of her co-stars on the sets of her film, Sooryavanshi.

In the hilarious throwback video, Katrina looked beyond beautiful in an all-white ethnic outfit. Katrina’s Sooryavanshi co-star, Akshay Kumar, asked her, “Array Katrina ji what are you doing?”

She replied, “Safayi, saaf safayi.”

The actress then teasingly whacked him with the broom. Kumar then said, “Array mujhay maar kion rahi hain?" (Why are you beating me?)”

The video ended with both of them laughing.

On the work front, Kaif recently played a ghost in the comedy horror film Phone Bhoot (2022), opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, however, reviewers from The Indian Express and The Week were unimpressed with her comedic timing.

Kaif will next star in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and will reprise her role as Zoya in Tiger 3, the third instalment in the Tiger franchise.