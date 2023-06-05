Nadra introduces one-window passport facility

RAWALPINDI – The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) is set to open passport counters at its offices in 30 tehsils across the nation.

On March 1, PM Shehbaz issued an order to make the process of obtaining a CNIC and a passport easier for the citizens. He instructed the establishment of passport desks at Nadra offices while chairing a meeting in Islamabad, he went on to say that all projects approved for the establishment of passport offices should be housed in Nadra's current offices.

Addressing a press conference, Director General Passport Yawar Hussain confirmed the development and said the Passport and Immigration Department will operate the one-window passport counters at Nadra.

He said that the special counters at the Nadra offices are intended to help citizens and streamline the passport application process.

"Nadra will charge Rs1,000 per passport in addition to government fees," the DG replied when asked about the new passport counter prices.