UAE abolishes 10-Day grace period for visit visa overstayers

12:16 AM | 4 Jun, 2023
DUBAI - In a recent development, the UAE has decided to eliminate the 10-day grace period previously granted to tourists whose visas had expired.

This change was revealed by local travel agents and call center workers, who anticipate an official statement from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) in the coming days.

According to reports, travel agents have already informed their clients about the revised regulations. As per the new directive, there will be no grace period once the visa expires. The visitors will now have to strictly adhere to the terms specified on the visa itself.

Previously, individuals exceeding the visa validity period were given a grace period to exit the UAE without facing penalties. However, from now on, those who overstay their visa are expected to face a daily fine of AED 50, Khaleej Times reported.

This policy adjustment aims to reinforce compliance with visa regulations and ensure that visitors adhere to the specified duration of their stay in the UAE.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) holds significant importance on the global stage as it is renowned for its economic prowess. The region serves as a hub for trade, business, and tourism and its strategic geographic location, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and favorable business environment make it a preferred destination for international investors.

The UAE is also known for its commitment to innovation and diversification, particularly in sectors such as finance, technology, renewable energy, and aviation. 

The emirate offers a captivating experience for visitors. With its stunning architectural marvels, luxurious resorts, and pristine beaches, it provides a perfect blend of modernity and tradition. Visitors can explore vibrant cities, indulge in shopping extravaganzas, savor diverse cuisines, and immerse themselves in the country's rich cultural heritage but they should be aware of the ending of the grace period from now on and should stick to the validity of visa granted to them by the authorities.

