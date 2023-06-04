UAE abolishes 10-Day grace period for visit visa overstayers

DUBAI - In a recent development, the UAE has decided to eliminate the 10-day grace period previously granted to tourists whose visas had expired.

This change was revealed by local travel agents and call center workers, who anticipate an official statement from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) in the coming days.

According to reports, travel agents have already informed their clients about the revised regulations. As per the new directive, there will be no grace period once the visa expires. The visitors will now have to strictly adhere to the terms specified on the visa itself.

Previously, individuals exceeding the visa validity period were given a grace period to exit the UAE without facing penalties. However, from now on, those who overstay their visa are expected to face a daily fine of AED 50, Khaleej Times reported.

This policy adjustment aims to reinforce compliance with visa regulations and ensure that visitors adhere to the specified duration of their stay in the UAE.

