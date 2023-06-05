Who are the classmates of Babar Azam at Harvard School?

Pakistan captain Babar Azam shocked his followers by sharing a photo of himself with his Harvard Business School colleagues.

On Saturday, Babar took to social media and shared an image that gave a sneak glimpse into his most recent project.

As his classmates look on, Babar can be seen sharing his opinions with the class.

The caption stated, "Met some thoughtful committed people ready to change the world."

https://twitter.com/babarazam258/status/1664982307177111558

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou and Chelsea football club captain Cesar Azpillicueta are both Harvard classmates of Pakistan captain.

Babar and Rizwan have enrolled in the executive education programme at Harvard Business School, which is an important milestone not just for their personal development but also for the cricketing community.

They are the first cricketers to participate in this prestigious programme, which focuses on The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS).

From May 31 to June 3, Babar and Mohammad Rizwan were enrolled in studies at Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts at a time when every cricket fan is looking towards Asia Cup.