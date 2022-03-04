At least 30 dead, multiple injured in Peshawar mosque blast

01:29 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
At least 30 dead, multiple injured in Peshawar mosque blast
Source: File Photo
PESHAWAR - A powerful explosion hit a mosque during Friday prayers in northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday. 

Reports said that Imambargah Kucha-e-Risaldar located in Qissa Khawani Bazaar, one of the busiest areas of Peshawar, was targeted in the attack. It was said to be a suicide blast.

Security officials have cordoned off the area and evidence are being collected. 

Rescue officials are shifting injured persons to Lady Reading Hospital where an emergency has been declared.

An eyewitness told media, "It was a powerful blast".

Hospital officials told a media outlet that 30 people had lost their lives in the blast while over 30 worshipers sustained injuries. 

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

More to follow...

