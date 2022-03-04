At least 30 dead, over 50 injured in Peshawar mosque blast
PESHAWAR - A powerful explosion hit a mosque during Friday prayers in northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.
Reports said that Imambargah Kucha-e-Risaldar located in Qissa Khawani Bazaar, one of the busiest areas of Peshawar, was targeted in the attack. It was said to be a suicide blast.
Security officials have cordoned off the area and evidence are being collected.
Rescue officials are shifting injured persons to Lady Reading Hospital where an emergency has been declared.
🔴 Breaking: Bomb blast in Mosque in Kucha Risaldar Area. #Peshawar, Pakistan.— Syed Muhammad Imran© (@ImRaN11092) March 4, 2022
🔴 بریکنگ نیوز: پشاور کے قصہ خوانہ بازار کوچہ رسالدار میں جامع مسجد و امام بارگاہ میں نماز جمعہ کے دوران دھماکہ، متعدد افراد زخمی۔ زخمیوں کو لیڈر ریڈنگ اسپتال منتقل کیا جارہا ہے۔#PeshawarBlast pic.twitter.com/UB0hcHXuxO
An eyewitness told media, "It was a powerful blast".
Hospital officials told a media outlet that 30 people had lost their lives in the blast while over 30 worshipers sustained injuries.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.
Adviser to KP Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the explosion took place during the Friday prayers.
He said that the terrorists tried to enter the mosque where they exchanged fire with the police. He said that one of the terrorists managed to enter the mosque and carried out the attack.
Peshawar CCPO Muhammad Aijaz also seconded the statement of Barrister Saif. He said that two terrorists tried to enter the mosque and opened fire on the on-duty policemen. He said that both the cops were martyred by the terrorists’ firing.
Moreover, Peshawar SSP Operations Haroon Al-Rasheed also said that the explosion seemed to be a suicide attack.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, and other political figures condemned the Peshawar blast.
