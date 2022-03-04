Babar Azam spotted enjoying kite flying in Rawalpindi Stadium
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was spotted flying a kite at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, welcoming the spring season in a style.
A video circulating on social media shows the 27-year-old batter skillfully flying the kite during a training session being held before the start of the historic Test series between Pakistan and Australia.
Babar at Pindi Stadium 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/vQXAlfN873— Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) March 1, 2022
More than a decade ago, Basant festival had been celebrated in Pakistan to mark the arrival of the spring season. People used to fly kites besides holding BBQ parties to enjoy the festival.
However, a ban was imposed on kite flying across the country after several deaths were reported due to kite’s glass-coated strings.
Over 200 arrested for celebrating Basant in ...
ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested over 200 people for flying kites in the garrison city of Rawalpindi to celebrate ...
