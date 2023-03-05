Search

Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui kick his wife and children out of their house?

Web Desk 06:41 PM | 5 Mar, 2023
Source: Instagram

Aaliya Siddiqui has made fresh accusations against her husband, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, alleging that he has evicted her and their children from their home. This comes just a week after she claimed that he attempted to abduct their children.

In a recent video, Aaliya can be seen holding her son while pointing out her crying daughter in the distance. She claimed that they were forced out of Nawazuddin's bungalow and have been prohibited from re-entering. Aaliya expressed her distress at not having a place to stay and having only INR81 in her possession.

After spending 40 days in his house, Aaliya Siddiqui was urgently called to the Versova police station. However, when she returned with her children, she found that Siddiqui had stationed guards to prevent them from entering the house. This heartless act left Aaliya and her children stranded on the road, with her daughter in tears and disbelief that her own father could do this to them. Fortunately, a relative provided them with shelter in a small one-room house. This cruel and petty behaviour shows the true nature of Siddiqui. She shared three videos that expose the reality of his actions.

Furthermore, she accused Nawazuddin's PR agency of spreading false and deceitful information in the media. It is ridiculous that people hired by him are preventing him from entering his own house. Aaliya suggests that he needs a better PR agency with more logical plans. She remains undaunted, stating that he cannot break her or her children. She believes in the justice system of her country and is confident that justice will be served.

As she spoke, her daughter approached and broke down in tears. Aaliya expressed disbelief and sadness at how Nawazuddin could treat their children in such a callous manner. She declared that she could never forgive him for the pain he has caused. She wanted to expose the extent of her children's suffering, even in the late hours of the night. With nowhere to go, she and her children were stranded on the streets. Aaliya's desperation was evident as she expressed her confusion about where to take her children at such an hour.

Last month, Aaliya's lawyer alleged that the actor and his family had deprived her of basic necessities such as food and access to a bathroom. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin's lawyer countered by stating that Aaliya was still legally married to her first husband, Vinay Bhargav.

PSL8: Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by 2 wickets

10:56 PM | 5 Mar, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 5th March 2023

09:15 AM | 5 Mar, 2023

