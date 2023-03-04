Pakistani forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

PESHAWAR – Pakistani security forces killed a terrorist in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, the military media wing said Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Pakistani forces gunned down a militant during an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Mir Ali in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

It said intense fire exchange took place between soldiers and militants during the operation. "Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the dead militants," the military’s media wing said.

Army said the militant remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens. Local residents appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, ISPR added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, two Pakistani regions bordering Afghanistan, saw sharp uptick in terror attacks while security forces have conducted hundreds of operations apprehending terrorists and their facilitators.

In the last three months, armed forces have gunned down at least 142 terrorists in counter-terrorism operations. More than a thousand terrorists were held. A total of 1,960 operations were conducted in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.