Search

Pakistan Super League (PSL)Sports

PSL8: Lahore Qalandars bat first against Multan Sultans

Web Desk 06:32 PM | 4 Mar, 2023
PSL8: Lahore Qalandars bat first against Multan Sultans

LAHORE – Red-hot Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and decided to bat first against Multan in the 20th game of Pakistan Super League season 8 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday (today).

The top-performing teams are about to qualify for the playoffs of the flagship cricket tournament. With back-to-back wins, the two sides remain in the top spots in the points table.

Hosts are coming in Saturday's clash with a comprehensive win, Sultans on the other hand would be looking to come back after a fresh blow in the last game.

Qalandars are at the top of the points table as players are doing exceptionally well in this year's Twenty20 league. From Sikandar Raza to Haris Rauf, and Rashid Khan, to skipper Shaheen Afridi, several players of Red hot Qalandars are making waves as the squad managed to bag four consecutive games.

Rizwan-led Multan Sultan has also performed well. Rilee Rossouw, Insanullah, and other players displayed A-game in the previous clashes, helping their side to stand at the second spot in points table.

PSL8: Lahore Qalandars outshine Quetta Gladiators

Squads

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Carlos Brathwaite, Akeal Hosein, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Tim David, Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul, Kieron Pollard

Lahore Qalandars: Mirza Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings(w), Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi(c), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahsan Bhatti, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Irfan Bhatti

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PSL8: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by six wickets

10:57 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

PSL8: Lahore Qalandars outshine Quetta Gladiators

11:05 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

PSL8: England’s Jason Roy to rejoin Quetta Gladiators next week

07:38 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

PSL8, Match 17: Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 24 runs

11:09 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi lock horns tonight as PSL8 action moves to Rawalpindi

10:05 AM | 1 Mar, 2023

PSL8, Match 16: Lahore Qalandars hand Islamabad United a crushing defeat

10:34 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

#ImranKhan demands general #elections in country, calls for unity in ...

08:00 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 4th March 2023

08:52 AM | 4 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 04, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.9 283.15
Euro EUR 294.6 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 332.4 335.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 186.4 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 696.48 703.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 206
China Yuan CNY 38.07 38.47
Danish Krone DKK 37.51 37.91
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.31 33.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.17 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 852.25 861.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.47 59.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.77 165.77
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 679.95 687.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 278.58 281.08
Thai Bhat THB 7.54 7.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak on second consecutive day as per tola prices dropped by Rs1,600 to reach Rs200,000 on Saturday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a decline of Rs1,372 to settle at Rs171,468.

In the international market, the yellow metal increased by $8 to reach $1,856 per ounce.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Mar-2023/pakistan-set-to-impose-25pc-luxury-tax-on-wide-ranging-items-to-woo-imf

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: