PSL8: Table toppers Lahore Qalandars lock horns with confident Multan Sultans today

LAHORE – Red-hot Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will face off in the 20th game of Pakistan Super League season 8 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday (today).

The top-performing teams are about to qualify for the playoffs of the flagship cricket tournament. With back-to-back wins, the two sides remain in the top spots in the points table.

Hosts are coming in Saturday's clash with a comprehensive win, Sultans on the other hand would be looking to come back after a fresh blow in the last game.

Qalandars are at the top of the points table as players are doing exceptionally well in this year's Twenty20 league. From Sikandar Raza to Haris Rauf, and Rashid Khan, to skipper Shaheen Afridi, several players of Red hot Qalandars are making waves as the squad managed to bag four consecutive games.

Rizwan-led Multan Sultan has also performed well. Rilee Rossouw, Insanullah, and other players displayed A-game in the previous clashes, helping their side to stand at the second spot in points table.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Carlos Brathwaite, Akeal Hosein, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Tim David, Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul, Kieron Pollard

Lahore Qalandars: Mirza Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings(w), Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi(c), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahsan Bhatti, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Irfan Bhatti