PSL8: Table toppers Lahore Qalandars lock horns with confident Multan Sultans today

LAHORE – Red-hot Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will face off in the 20th game of Pakistan Super League season 8 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday (today).
The top-performing teams are about to qualify for the playoffs of the flagship cricket tournament. With back-to-back wins, the two sides remain in the top spots in the points table.
Hosts are coming in Saturday's clash with a comprehensive win, Sultans on the other hand would be looking to come back after a fresh blow in the last game.
Qalandars are at the top of the points table as players are doing exceptionally well in this year's Twenty20 league. From Sikandar Raza to Haris Rauf, and Rashid Khan, to skipper Shaheen Afridi, several players of Red hot Qalandars are making waves as the squad managed to bag four consecutive games.
Rizwan-led Multan Sultan has also performed well. Rilee Rossouw, Insanullah, and other players displayed A-game in the previous clashes, helping their side to stand at the second spot in points table.
Squads
Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Carlos Brathwaite, Akeal Hosein, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Tim David, Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul, Kieron Pollard
Lahore Qalandars: Mirza Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings(w), Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi(c), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahsan Bhatti, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Irfan Bhatti
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 04, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|696.48
|703.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.07
|38.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.51
|37.91
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.31
|33.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.77
|165.77
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|679.95
|687.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|278.58
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs172,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Karachi
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Quetta
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Attock
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Multan
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,160
