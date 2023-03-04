Search

TikToker Ayesha Mano stuns in latest bridal photoshoot

Web Desk 03:44 PM | 4 Mar, 2023
TikToker Ayesha Mano stuns in latest bridal photoshoot
Source: Instagram

Ayesha Mano, the viral social media sensation known for her dance video on the vintage Indian song "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja," recently appeared in a famous MUA Kashee's bridal campaign, and her stunning look left her fans in awe.

Ayesha looked absolutely gorgeous in a heavily embellished mehndi green lehenga choli with accents of royal blue, which perfectly complemented her complexion. Her full bridal makeover consisted of shimmery gold eyes and peachy glossy lips, which enhanced her natural beauty. To add more glamour to her look, she opted for pink jewellery, which added a pop of colour to her outfit.

Posing on an exquisite set decorated with white and pink roses and dazzling chandeliers, she looked like a true princess. Her beauty and charm are undeniable, and her appearance in the Kashee's bridal campaign has further cemented her status as a rising star in the world of social media.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

Her stunning appearance in the campaign has left her fans mesmerized. However, some have expressed their doubts about the authenticity of her looks, claiming that they may be overly filtered.

Tiktoker Ayesha Mano shares new pictures

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

