'Nehaal Naseem copied me from head to toe,' claims Aima Baig

Pakistani singing sensation Aima Baig seemingly accused up-and-coming artist Nehaal Naseem of copying her style from “head to toe.” The Kaif O Suroor singer recently made a guest appearance on actor Ahmed Ali Butt's podcast, Excuse Me, where she answered a bunch of questions in one of the segments and made the surprising comment that took aback the internet.
Nehaal Naseem, for the record, is a young artist with a dynamic genre who made waves in the music industry with the music score Beqadra — her debut track released in 2023, followed by a cover single of Ijazat. Naseem stepped into the music industry in 2016. She recently collaborated with Aashir and Nayel Wajahat on the single, Sadqay, which became a massive global hit, transcending boundaries and soaring on music charts and social media platforms.
During the segment, "Naughty Questions," Baig said that she “wouldn't get more tattoos, never make any hasty or impulsive decisions and never share her personal life online”. She added that she would keep her circle small. “I wouldn't try to wear eyeliner myself again,” she added jokingly, saying that the girls that get it, get it.
“I might try acting,” Baig shared enthusiastically. “I don't wanna show anything but I think I would be a great actor.”
The Rent Free singer was then asked about some of the overrated singers in the industry by the host, Butt. Failing to name any female stars reasoning that most of them are actually “underrated,” Baig said she has a few male singers that check the box as overrated performers.
“But there's one artist that makes me really happy,” Baig added, naming Nehaal. “I remember how she started out and she sounded exactly like me,” Baig lovingly recollected.
Calling Nehaal's apparent impersonation of Baig as one of her proudest moments, the Kalabaaz Dil singer said that she feels overjoyed to watch someone copy her style and inspire them to this certain point.
“She literally copied me from head to toe, vocally as well,” Baig commented to which Butt asked if this is a compliment or not.
“To me, I think, this is an achievement for myself that I made somebody do this.”
“You inspired someone,” Butt added, which Baig seconded.
“She even copied me looks wise,” Baig further added.
While naming overrated male artists, Baig agreed on Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, the self-proclaimed singer on the internet.
Baig has also discussed her messy breakup with former fiancé, Shehbaz Shigri, in the light of trolling and criticism — during the same podcast.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
