Shehbaz Sharif to take oath as Pakistan’s 24th PM of Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif is set to take oath as 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan today on Monday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi will administer oath to PM elect Shehbaz Sharif in ceremony held at the President's residence at 3 pm today.

Top officials including Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, outgoing PM Anwarul Haq Kakar, Chief Ministers, and governors of all provinces, will participate in oath-taking ceremony.

Congratulations are in order of PM-elect Shehbaz Sharif who took charge during his second term.

Outgoing interim premier Anwaarul Haq Kakar also congratulated PM-elect Sharif on his election, wishing him all the best as he embarked on the important journey of leadership.

More to follow...