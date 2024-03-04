Shehbaz Sharif to take oath as Pakistan’s 24th PM of Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif is set to take oath as 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan today on Monday.
President Dr. Arif Alvi will administer oath to PM elect Shehbaz Sharif in ceremony held at the President's residence at 3 pm today.
Top officials including Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, outgoing PM Anwarul Haq Kakar, Chief Ministers, and governors of all provinces, will participate in oath-taking ceremony.
Congratulations are in order of PM-elect Shehbaz Sharif who took charge during his second term.
Outgoing interim premier Anwaarul Haq Kakar also congratulated PM-elect Sharif on his election, wishing him all the best as he embarked on the important journey of leadership.
More to follow...
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
