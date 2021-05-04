Ali Zafar set to release Balaghal-Ula Bi-Kamaalihi
With Muslims across the globe celebrating Ramazan 2021 zealously, Pakistani singer-songwriter Ali Zafar has lent his voice to recite another masterpiece “Balaghal-ula bi-kamaalihi.”
The 40-year-old superstar will be releasing his new venture with his soulful voice today.
Turning to his Instagram handle yesterday, Zafar shared that he will be sharing his rendition soon. “Balaghal-Ula Bi-Kamalihi” is a Pakistani qawwali most notably performed by the late Sabri Brothers, Ghulam Farid Sabri (1930-1994) and Maqbool Ahmed Sabri (1945-2011).
"I cannot express the feeling while recording this.“Balaghal-ula bi-kamaalihi.”
The multilingual naat (praise to Muhammad PBUH) is based on a popular Arabic quatrain (rubai) by the Persian poet Saadi Shirazi (1210-1292).
The four-line poem is interspersed with verses of Urdu and Persian poetry from origins.
Earlier, Atif Aslam released a heartfelt version of Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat which was applauded by the fans. Along with the singer, Ali Pervez Mehdi, Nouman Javed, Ahsan Pervaiz Mehdi, and Kumail Jaffery, too, took part in the recitation.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Apr-2021/salam-e-ajizana-atif-aslam-releases-special-naat-for-ramadan-video
