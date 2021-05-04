Bill Gates announces divorce from wife Melinda
American business magnate Bill Gates and his wife Melinda announced divorce on Monday. 

The announcement was made via a Tweet shared by both Bill and Melinda from their separate accounts. The couple said they have taken this decision “after a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship”. 

Melinda also made the announcement from her personal Twitter account. 

The couple has been married since 1994 and has ended their relationship after 27 years.

Bill Gates, a software developer, investor, author and philanthropist, is a co-founder of Microsoft Corporation. According to a Forbes survey of 2021, 65 years old Bill Gates has a net worth of $130 billion.

Melinda Ann Gates, an American philanthropist and a former general manager at Microsoft, co-founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation along with her husband in 2000. The foundation is the world's largest private charitable organization as of 2015. 

Born on August 15, 1964 in Dallas, Texas, Melinda is now 56 years old and she has three children from her marriage with Bill Gates -- Rory John Gates, Phoebe Adele Gates and Jennifer Katharine Gates. Melinda is also author of the book “The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World”.

