Character assassination drive being planned against me, claims Imran Khan

LAHORE – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan claimed that his political rivals are preparing material, including videos, to launch a smear campaign against him.

He made the claims while talking to actor Shaan Shahid during an interview on a private news channel.

Responding to a question about involvement of marketing companies in politics and fifth generation war, the PTI chief said that such firms have been hired by his opponents to launch a character assassination campaign against him after Eid.

When someone raises fingers at the corruption of the mafias, they always carry out such personal level attacks, Khan said while calling Sharif mafia “biggest” in the country. He claimed that tapes like former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and late accountability judge Arshad Malik are being prepared against him.

He recalled that a smear campaign was also launched against his ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith when she was accused of being part of the "Jewish lobby". He added that a fake case of exporting antique tiles from Pakistan was also made against her.

Lashing out at the government, he said that most of the members incumbent cabinet were out on bail. He said that PM Shehbaz Sharif himself, his son Hamza Shahbaz and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz are out on the bail.

In a democracy, someone who is on bail cannot get any position until answer is given for allegations against him.

While talking about allegations against Farah Khan, the PTI chairman said that she was being embroiled in a case only for being a close associate of his wife Bushra Bibi.

Khan pointed that Sharifs wanted to assassinate his character through fake material as PTI had announced to launch an anti-government march by the end of this month (May).

Saying he was not worried about such maligning campaigns as his opponents have been involved in such activities in the past.