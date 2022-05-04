PM Shehbaz phones all Services Chiefs to extend Eid greetings

01:45 PM | 4 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday telephoned all Services Chiefs to extend greetings on the eve of Eidul Fitr. 

The premier called Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babur Sindhu to wish them on Eid. 

PM Shehbaz also called President Dr Arif Alvi, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, co-chairman Asif Ali Zardar, JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman and other political leaders to extend Eid wishes. 

He also extended 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly denounced the banning of Eid prayer gatherings by Indian occupation authorities in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

 In a telphonic conversation with Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, he reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they get the right to self determination.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also extended Eid greetings to the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

