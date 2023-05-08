American supermodel dons Pakistani designer's shoes at MET Gala

The "Oscars of fashion," MET Gala, took place last week, and even though the event was concluded with the star-studded after-party, netizens are still hungover with the elegant and chic looks served! One of the most iconic celebrities to grace the 2023 MET carpet was American supermodel, Kendall "Kenny" Jenner who dropped the jaws of millions of people.

As one of MET's most anticipated attendees, Jenner had the pressure to serve looks and she definitely did. The 27-year-old reality TV star stunned in her Marc Jacobs attire which definitely had her loyal fandom falling in love with Kenny but her Pakistani fans were over the moon to know that the socialite donned her gigantic boots designed by a Pakistani.

Kenny sported a pair of black platform boots, with block heels of 8.5 inches covered in crystals, designed by Marc Jacobs the brand. The boots were originally designed by a Pakistani designer, Sundus Shaheryar, who works as an accessories designer at Marc Jacobs.

For her MET outfit, Jenner wore a fitted Marc Jacobs sequined black bodysuit with a smart silver sequined, a beaded collar, and lengthy billowing sleeves that trailed far behind. The black and white motif of the look was a nod to Karl Lagerfeld's signature color combo.

The supermodel, in 2017, was named the world's highest-paid model by Forbes, ousting model Gisele Bündchen who had been leading the list since 2002.