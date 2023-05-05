Bushra Bibi sends defamation notice to Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD – Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, served a defamation notice on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Thursday.

Through her attorney, Advocate Faisal Farid, the former first lady sent the notice to the PML-N senior leader.

In the notice, Maryam has been given seven days to unconditionally apologise for allegedly defaming Bushra Bibi.

The notice said that on May 1, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif made false and baseless accusations against the ex-premier's wife during an event held in Lahore.

The notice threatened the PML-N stalwart with the filing of a criminal complaint if she did not retract her claims about the former first lady.

Maryam Nawaz repeatedly accused Bushra Bibi of accepting bribes, including a diamond set, in exchange for exercising her influence in official decision-making during the duration of the Imran Khan-led government.