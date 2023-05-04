Direct flights between UAE, Skardu on the cards

SKARDU - The federal government is in talks with United Arab Emirates (UAE) to launch direct flights to Skardu, confirmed Adviser to the Prime Minister (PM) on Tourism and Sports Aun Chaudhry.

The advisor made the remarks as he was visiting Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 in Dubai; he was of the opinion that direct flights between UAE and Skardu will promote tourism in the northern areas.

Chaudhry said the Prime Minister has instructed him to take key steps in collaboration with the private sector to promote tourism in the country.

Since Pakistan has the potential to grow its tourism industry, the government must facilitate travelers to explore attractive destinations in places like Skardu, he noted.

Adviser to the Prime Minister (PM) on Tourism and Sports is in Dubai along with 25-member delegation as Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has set up a pavilion at ATM 2023 in collaboration with other organizations such as the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pearl Continental Hotels, Hashoo Group, etc.

Aun Chaudhry also lavished praise on the Pakistan Embassy in UAE and TDAP for providing support to Pakistani exhibitors in the event.

Earlier, Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi branded Pakistan’s participation in the ATM after a long break as a significant step forward which will promote tourism in the country and enhance its soft image globally.

As far as flights between UAE and Skardu are concerned, the development would attract people from the emirate to spend the vacations in Pakistan. At present, the residents of UAE generally proceed to Schengen countries to spend the vacations due to pleasant weather, ease of visa and flight accessibility.

Skardu can present itself as another option to the Emiratis as it offers scenic spots like Deosai national Park, Upper Kachura Lake, Manthokha waterfall, Satpara Lake, Sheosar Lake, Katpana desert besides other attractions. Another advantage which can benefit foreigners is the fact that these spots are economical in terms of stay and food.