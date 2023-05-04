Direct flights between UAE, Skardu on the cards

SKARDU - The federal government is in talks with United Arab Emirates (UAE) to launch direct flights to Skardu, confirmed Adviser to the Prime Minister (PM) on Tourism and Sports Aun Chaudhry.
The advisor made the remarks as he was visiting Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 in Dubai; he was of the opinion that direct flights between UAE and Skardu will promote tourism in the northern areas.
Chaudhry said the Prime Minister has instructed him to take key steps in collaboration with the private sector to promote tourism in the country.
Since Pakistan has the potential to grow its tourism industry, the government must facilitate travelers to explore attractive destinations in places like Skardu, he noted.
Adviser to the Prime Minister (PM) on Tourism and Sports is in Dubai along with 25-member delegation as Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has set up a pavilion at ATM 2023 in collaboration with other organizations such as the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pearl Continental Hotels, Hashoo Group, etc.
Aun Chaudhry also lavished praise on the Pakistan Embassy in UAE and TDAP for providing support to Pakistani exhibitors in the event.
Earlier, Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi branded Pakistan’s participation in the ATM after a long break as a significant step forward which will promote tourism in the country and enhance its soft image globally.
As far as flights between UAE and Skardu are concerned, the development would attract people from the emirate to spend the vacations in Pakistan. At present, the residents of UAE generally proceed to Schengen countries to spend the vacations due to pleasant weather, ease of visa and flight accessibility.
Skardu can present itself as another option to the Emiratis as it offers scenic spots like Deosai national Park, Upper Kachura Lake, Manthokha waterfall, Satpara Lake, Sheosar Lake, Katpana desert besides other attractions. Another advantage which can benefit foreigners is the fact that these spots are economical in terms of stay and food.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.25
|289.4
|Euro
|EUR
|313.5
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.65
|762.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.99
|41.39
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.76
|42.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.3
|214.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,650.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Karachi
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Quetta
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Attock
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Multan
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.