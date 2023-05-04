Search

Immigration

Direct flights between UAE, Skardu on the cards

Web Desk 12:17 AM | 4 May, 2023
Direct flights between UAE, Skardu on the cards

SKARDU -  The federal government is in talks with United Arab Emirates (UAE) to launch direct flights to Skardu, confirmed Adviser to the Prime Minister (PM) on Tourism and Sports Aun Chaudhry.

The advisor made the remarks as he was visiting Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 in Dubai; he was of the opinion that direct flights between UAE and Skardu will promote tourism in the northern areas.

Chaudhry said the Prime Minister has instructed him to take key steps in collaboration with the private sector to promote tourism in the country.

Since Pakistan has the potential to grow its tourism industry, the government must facilitate travelers to explore attractive destinations in places like Skardu, he noted.

Adviser to the Prime Minister (PM) on Tourism and Sports is in Dubai along with 25-member delegation as Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has set up a pavilion at ATM 2023 in collaboration with other organizations such as the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pearl Continental Hotels, Hashoo Group, etc.

Aun Chaudhry also lavished praise on the Pakistan Embassy in UAE and TDAP for providing support to Pakistani exhibitors in the event.

Earlier, Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi branded Pakistan’s participation in the ATM after a long break as a significant step forward which will promote tourism in the country and enhance its soft image globally.

As far as flights between UAE and Skardu are concerned, the development would attract people from the emirate to spend the vacations in Pakistan. At present, the residents of UAE generally proceed to Schengen countries to spend the vacations due to pleasant weather, ease of visa and flight accessibility.

Skardu can present itself as another option to the Emiratis as it offers scenic spots like Deosai national Park, Upper Kachura Lake, Manthokha waterfall, Satpara Lake, Sheosar Lake, Katpana desert besides other attractions. Another advantage which can benefit foreigners is the fact that these spots are economical in terms of stay and food.  

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Asia’s biggest UAE visa center is now in Pakistan

08:55 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Heathrow airport strikes could disrupt 5000 flights: Here's what to avoid

10:45 PM | 20 Apr, 2023

UAE reveals penalties to be imposed for showing fake Emiratisation

05:14 PM | 20 Apr, 2023

UAE announces free parking, tolls as Eid al Fitr nears

11:01 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Catch fireworks in UAE: Here are the places to visit on Eid al Fitr

10:36 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

All international credit cards now acceptable for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

12:11 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

WATCH – Trailer release of Ahmed Ali Akbar's 'Idiots'

12:21 AM | 4 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 03, 2023

09:04 AM | 3 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.25 289.4
Euro EUR 313.5 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.65 762.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 40.99 41.39
Danish Krone DKK 41.76 42.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.3 214.3
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 3, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,650.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Karachi PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Islamabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Peshawar PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Quetta PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sialkot PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Attock PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujranwala PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Jehlum PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Multan PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Bahawalpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujrat PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nawabshah PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Chakwal PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Hyderabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nowshehra PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sargodha PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Faisalabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Mirpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: