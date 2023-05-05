Pakistan close to grabbing top slot in ICC's ODI rankings

Pakistan are very close to grabbing the first slot in the International Cricket Council's One Day International (ODI) rankings.

Currently, Pakistan are ranked third by the ICC with 112 points, behind Australia and India, which are the first and second with 113 points each. Pakistan need to win just one game to overtake both Australia and India.

Pakistan are currently playing a five-match ODI series against New Zealand at home. Four matches of the series have been played so far and Pakistan are leading the series 3-0. One match was washed away by the rain.

Pakistan and New Zealand are scheduled to play the fifth and the final match of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday, May 7. Pakistan will move to the first position in the ICC rankings if they win the last ODI match of the ongoing series against New Zealand.