Pakistan close to grabbing top slot in ICC's ODI rankings

Pakistan are very close to grabbing the first slot in the International Cricket Council's One Day International (ODI) rankings.
Currently, Pakistan are ranked third by the ICC with 112 points, behind Australia and India, which are the first and second with 113 points each. Pakistan need to win just one game to overtake both Australia and India.
Pakistan are currently playing a five-match ODI series against New Zealand at home. Four matches of the series have been played so far and Pakistan are leading the series 3-0. One match was washed away by the rain.
Pakistan and New Zealand are scheduled to play the fifth and the final match of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday, May 7. Pakistan will move to the first position in the ICC rankings if they win the last ODI match of the ongoing series against New Zealand.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.9
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,600 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs177,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,798.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Karachi
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Quetta
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Attock
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Multan
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
