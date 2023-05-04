Pakistani FM Bilawal Bhutto leaves for India to attend SCO moot

New Delhi allows Pakistan Air Force plane carrying FM Bilawal to Goa
ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari departed for Goa to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.
Sharing an update on his maiden visit to India, FM said his visit is a message of how much Pakistan gives importance to the SCO. 'I am looking forward to engaging bilaterally with those countries who are part of this organization,' the PPP leader said.
On my way to Goa, India. Will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization CFM. My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan’s strong commitment to the charter of SCO.— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) May 4, 2023
During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look… pic.twitter.com/cChUWj9okR
Bhutto’s recent visit garnered attention as he will be the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit archrival India in more than a decade as tensions between the two sides continue unabated.
In this regard, the Indian government allowed its air space to be used by special aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force carrying the Foreign Minister on board Goa, a famous Indian city located in the southwestern coast. As Pakistan requested permission, New Delhi communicated to Civil Aviation Authority for confirmation.
In a statement, Foreign Office said Pakistan’s participation in the meeting reflects our commitment to the SCO charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities.
Bilawal will interact with ministers from ‘friendly nations’ however talks with neighboring country officials for bilateral breakthrough are less as Pakistani FM Bilawal called Modi ‘the butcher of Gujarat,’ over massacre of over Muslims in 2002 Gujarat riots, which prompted strong reaction in India.
Earlier, Foreign Office revealed that Bhutto’s Goa visit will not include any bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart. PPP leader himself maintained that his visit should not be interpreted as a sign of improved bilateral ties between the two sides.
New Delhi is hosting the SCO moot, and invitations were also sent to China, Russia, Iran and Central Asian countries.
