Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistani FM Bilawal Bhutto leaves for India to attend SCO moot

New Delhi allows Pakistan Air Force plane carrying FM Bilawal to Goa

Web Desk 09:38 AM | 4 May, 2023
Pakistani FM Bilawal Bhutto leaves for India to attend SCO moot
Source: ForeignOfficePk_Twitter

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari departed for Goa to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

Sharing an update on his maiden visit to India, FM said his visit is a message of how much Pakistan gives importance to the SCO. 'I am looking forward to engaging bilaterally with those countries who are part of this organization,' the PPP leader said.

Bhutto’s recent visit garnered attention as he will be the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit archrival India in more than a decade as tensions between the two sides continue unabated.

In this regard, the Indian government allowed its air space to be used by special aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force carrying the Foreign Minister on board Goa, a famous Indian city located in the southwestern coast. As Pakistan requested permission, New Delhi communicated to Civil Aviation Authority for confirmation.

In a statement, Foreign Office said Pakistan’s participation in the meeting reflects our commitment to the SCO charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities.

Bilawal will interact with ministers from ‘friendly nations’ however talks with neighboring country officials for bilateral breakthrough are less as Pakistani FM Bilawal called Modi ‘the butcher of Gujarat,’ over massacre of over Muslims in 2002 Gujarat riots, which prompted strong reaction in India.

Earlier, Foreign Office revealed that Bhutto’s Goa visit will not include any bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart. PPP leader himself maintained that his visit should not be interpreted as a sign of improved bilateral ties between the two sides.

New Delhi is hosting the SCO moot, and invitations were also sent to China, Russia, Iran and Central Asian countries.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear in IHC a day after court warns of bail cancellation

09:21 AM | 4 May, 2023

No free Hajj for Pakistani ministers or parliamentarians

09:59 PM | 3 May, 2023

Slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif honoured with 2023 Press Freedom Award

05:24 PM | 3 May, 2023

PM Shehbaz leaves for UK to attend coronation ceremony of King Charles-III

12:45 PM | 3 May, 2023

Pakistani freelancers can now open digital accounts in both rupees and dollars

12:16 AM | 3 May, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee under pressure against US dollar in interbank market

11:09 AM | 2 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains relatively stable against dollar ...

11:05 AM | 4 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope May 04, 2023 

08:33 AM | 4 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.75 288.9
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.9 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 188.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.2
China Yuan CNY 41.04 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.72
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 4, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Karachi PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Islamabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Peshawar PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Quetta PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Sialkot PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Attock PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Gujranwala PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Jehlum PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Multan PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Bahawalpur PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Gujrat PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Nawabshah PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Chakwal PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Hyderabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Nowshehra PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Sargodha PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Faisalabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700
Mirpur PKR 223,000 PKR 2,700

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: