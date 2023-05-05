Sindh detects first monkeypox case

ISLAMABAD – The National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the third case of the monkeypox virus in Pakistan.

According to the NIH officials, the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Karachi confirmed the first monkeypox case in Sindh, taking the tally to three across the country.

Although there have been three cases reported by the National Institute of Health in Pakistan, this is the first instance of monkeypox in Sindh. According to the reports, the latest victim arrived in Pakistan from abroad.

The first two cases of monkeypox identified in Pakistan last week have recovered, according to a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Health.

Monkeypox is a rare infection, which is caused by the monkeypox virus, with symptoms including rashes, fever, headaches, muscle aches, swelling, and backache.