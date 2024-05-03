Pakistan loses two spots on RSF's World Press Freedom Index 2024

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) released the 2024 World Press Freedom Index, revealing Pakistan's decline by two spots. Now positioned at 152 out of 180 countries, Pakistan slipped from its previous rank of 150 in last year's index, a change noted on World Press Freedom Day.

In its country profile, RSF reflected on Pakistan's historical struggle between civil society's push for press freedom and the overarching control of the political-military elite over media outlets since its inception in 1947. The report acknowledged the diversification of Pakistan's media landscape, especially since the termination of the state monopoly on broadcasting in 2002. It highlighted the strength of the English-language press in maintaining independence and the burgeoning of online media.

However, RSF pointed out that privately owned media relies heavily on legal notices and public sector advertisements for financial support, leaving them vulnerable to editorial influence from government entities. This financial strain often leads to self-censorship among journalists, as salary cuts become commonplace during financial crises.

RSF also observed a paradox in political support for press freedom, noting that while political parties advocate for it, they struggle to defend it when in power due to military control over national affairs. The report highlighted the government's direct control over media regulators, which consistently prioritize government interests over public access to information.

Furthermore, RSF highlighted the perilous environment for journalists in Pakistan, citing three to four unsolved murders annually, often linked to corruption or illegal activities. These findings align with the Pakistan Press Freedom Report by the Freedom Network, which documented numerous violations against journalists, including attacks, kidnappings, and legal harassment.

Contrastingly, India experienced a slight improvement, rising two spots to 159 compared to its 2023 ranking of 161. RSF attributed this to a concerning trend of unofficial media restrictions since Narendra Modi's rise to power in 2014, marked by closer ties between his party, the BJP, and influential media conglomerates.

The index noted Norway's continued dominance in press freedom rankings, while Eritrea replaced North Korea as the lowest-ranked country. Afghanistan, Togo, and Ecuador were among those experiencing significant declines in press freedom, while China, Iran, North Korea, Syria, and Eritrea remained at the bottom. RSF cautioned against the global trend of political interference in media, with many politicians resorting to tactics aimed at discrediting and silencing journalists.