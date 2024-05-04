Pakistan's Dr. Shahzad Baig joins top 100 global health leaders

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has achieved another milestone in healthcare as Dr. Shahzad Baig's name finds its place among the top 100 global leaders.

Time Magazine's 2024 list of global leaders features Dr. Shahzad Baig, highlighting his leadership role in Pakistan's polio eradication program. This international recognition underscores Dr. Shahzad Baig's contributions towards global efforts in polio eradication.

It is noteworthy that Dr. Shahzad Baig is the lone Pakistani to be included in this prestigious lis