Donald Trump’s son recongnises Kashmir as part of Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – The world countries have started recognising Ilelgally Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as part of Pakistan after Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled the new political map of the country in August this year.
The latest recognition comes from US President Donald Trump’s son, Trump Junior, who while predicting polls results tweeted a world map that showed IIOJK as part of Pakistan, KMS reported.
Interestingly he chose Pakistan, including the entire Jammu and Kashmir, as voting for Donald Trump and India for his opponent Joe Biden.
Donald Trump Jr. tweeted the world map on Presidential Election Day in the US.
Trump Jr tweeted: “Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction. #2020Election #VOTE.”
Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction. #2020Election #VOTE pic.twitter.com/STmDSuQTMb— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 3, 2020
Former Ambassador and Pakistan High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, in his tweet said, “Good. Jammu and Kashmir is shown as part of Pakistan. Very encouraging.”
A twitter user Ravale Mohydin wrote, “Can’t believe my eyes…for once, that’s the correct map for #Kashmir, that too from such an unexpected source!”
- ADB, Pakistan sign $2 million grant agreement to combat COVID-1901:29 AM | 4 Nov, 2020
- US braces for election turmoil as voters head to the polls12:58 AM | 4 Nov, 2020
- Donald Trump’s son recongnises Kashmir as part of Pakistan12:01 AM | 4 Nov, 2020
- Australia’s Shane Watson retires from all forms of cricket10:47 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- Pakistani court fines man for demanding gifted land back from wife09:37 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- Lily James, Emma Thompson to star in Jemima Khan's upcoming romcom03:01 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- 'This is unacceptable to me': Adnan Malik requests followers to avoid ...02:23 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- IN PICS: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir meets Peshawar Zalmi's chairman ...01:04 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- Punjab allows restricted Raiwaind congregation over Covid-19 fears01:44 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020