ISLAMABAD – The world countries have started recognising Ilelgally Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as part of Pakistan after Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled the new political map of the country in August this year.

The latest recognition comes from US President Donald Trump’s son, Trump Junior, who while predicting polls results tweeted a world map that showed IIOJK as part of Pakistan, KMS reported.

Interestingly he chose Pakistan, including the entire Jammu and Kashmir, as voting for Donald Trump and India for his opponent Joe Biden.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted the world map on Presidential Election Day in the US.

Trump Jr tweeted: “Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction. #2020Election #VOTE.”

Former Ambassador and Pakistan High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, in his tweet said, “Good. Jammu and Kashmir is shown as part of Pakistan. Very encouraging.”

A twitter user Ravale Mohydin wrote, “Can’t believe my eyes…for once, that’s the correct map for #Kashmir, that too from such an unexpected source!”