Emirates launches daily Dubai-Tel Aviv flights from next month
Share
DUBAI – Emirates on Thursday announced it will launch a daily non-stop flight between Dubai and Tel Aviv, Israel, starting 6 December.
The Dubai-based carrier, one of the largest in the world, said that the move comes as the UAE and Israel continue to develop greater economic cooperation to drive growth across a range of sectors, in addition to boosting trade flows between both nations.
With the new daily flights, Israeli travellers will be able to connect safely, seamlessly and efficiently to Dubai, and through Dubai to Emirates’ global route network of over 120 destinations.
Low-cost carrier Flydubai launched the first commercial flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai earlier this year after last year's agreement between the two nations brokered by the then-US President Donald Trump’s administration.
UAE becomes first Gulf country to open embassy in ... 06:49 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
TEL AVIV – The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday become the first country in the Gulf to open an embassy in ...
- Emirates launches daily Dubai-Tel Aviv flights from next month06:17 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
- Only one Pakistani university makes it to Asia’s top 10005:56 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
- India misleading world by portraying false sense of normalcy in ...05:32 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan plans to lift ban on proscribed TLP05:19 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
- DP WORLD, HashMove sign agreement to integrate terminal off-dock & ...04:53 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
- Meera trolled for wearing bold dress at IPPA awards04:22 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
- WATCH: Faysal Quraishi’s car meets with an accident in Dubai11:51 AM | 4 Nov, 2021
- Ertugrul’s favourite warrior ‘Bamsi Bey’ arrives in Pakistan08:30 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021