Emirates launches daily Dubai-Tel Aviv flights from next month

06:17 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
Emirates launches daily Dubai-Tel Aviv flights from next month
Share

DUBAI – Emirates on Thursday announced it will launch a daily non-stop flight between Dubai and Tel Aviv, Israel, starting 6 December.

The Dubai-based carrier, one of the largest in the world, said that the move comes as the UAE and Israel continue to develop greater economic cooperation to drive growth across a range of sectors, in addition to boosting trade flows between both nations.

With the new daily flights, Israeli travellers will be able to connect safely, seamlessly and efficiently to Dubai, and through Dubai to Emirates’ global route network of over 120 destinations.

Low-cost carrier Flydubai launched the first commercial flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai earlier this year after last year's agreement between the two nations brokered by the then-US President Donald Trump’s administration.

UAE becomes first Gulf country to open embassy in ... 06:49 PM | 14 Jul, 2021

TEL AVIV – The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday become the first country in the Gulf to open an embassy in ...

More From This Category
Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Sultan inaugurates Sharjah ...
11:49 AM | 3 Nov, 2021
Watch: UN chief feels uncomfortable as maskless ...
09:46 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
Saudi Arabia bars children under age of 12 from ...
06:59 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
US President Biden caught ‘napping’ during UN ...
03:35 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
At least 19 killed, scores injured in Kabul ...
10:39 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
Azerbaijan considering purchase of Pakistan's ...
09:54 AM | 2 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Vicky Kaushal stuns Katrina Kaif with a sweet romantic ‘proposal’
01:59 PM | 4 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr