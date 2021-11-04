Emirates launches daily Dubai-Tel Aviv flights from next month

DUBAI – Emirates on Thursday announced it will launch a daily non-stop flight between Dubai and Tel Aviv, Israel, starting 6 December.

The Dubai-based carrier, one of the largest in the world, said that the move comes as the UAE and Israel continue to develop greater economic cooperation to drive growth across a range of sectors, in addition to boosting trade flows between both nations.

With the new daily flights, Israeli travellers will be able to connect safely, seamlessly and efficiently to Dubai, and through Dubai to Emirates’ global route network of over 120 destinations.

Low-cost carrier Flydubai launched the first commercial flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai earlier this year after last year's agreement between the two nations brokered by the then-US President Donald Trump’s administration.