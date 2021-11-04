T20 World Cup: Australia opt to field first against Bangladesh
DUBAI – Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in a Super 12 game in T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium.
As of today, Aussie all-rounder Mitch Marsh replaced Ashton Agar after the team was beaten by English players in their last match by eight wickets.
Today’s game will be an exciting contest as Australia has to win this fixture to qualify for the semifinals from Group 1.
Finch's team needs to win the remaining games to have a chance of a semi-final and even then they will need England to topple Proteas because, barring extraordinary events, their net run rate can't be improved enough if South Africa also reach eight points.
Meanwhile, Bengal Tigers will sign off from the mega-event after a poor Super 12s campaign. Mustafizur Rahman made a comeback in place of Nasum Ahmed.
The MahmudUllah-led squad has endured a miserable campaign losing all four matches and without all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, they will have their task cut out as Aussies will look for nothing except a win under their belt.
Besides Australia and Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Sri Lanka are in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of all teams in Group 1.
Squad
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed
