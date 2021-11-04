T20 World Cup: West Indies win toss, elect to field first against Sri Lanka

ABU DHABI – West Indies have won the toss and decided to field first against Sri Lanka in an important clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi today (Thursday).

The defending World Cup champions take on Sri Lanka knowing that it’s not just a win that’s required to keep them in the competition, but probably a massive win.

Losses to England and South Africa in the opening two games took qualification hopes out of their own hands. But it’s still not out of the question that Kieron Pollard’s side can reach the semi-finals.

To do so they must beat Sri Lanka on Thursday and then Australia on Saturday to stand a chance.

But even then it could come down to net run rate, and the nature of the capitulation against England at the start of the tournament has left the Caribbean outfit with a lot of ground to make up.

Squads

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

West Indies XI: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul