05:13 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Imran Khan to address Pakistani nation after assassination attempt
LAHORE – PTI Chairman Imran Khan is set to address the nation today (Friday) following an assassination attempt on his life during party’s long march rally against the government a day earlier.

Taking to Twitter, PTI announced that the chairman would address the country at 4pm. However, there is delay in his address for undisclosed reasons.

On Thursday, the PTI chief was shot in the leg when armed men targeted the carvan near Wazirabad, around 200 kilometers from the Islamabad.

Khan was immediately shifted to the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore where he underwent medical procedure.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudry said that a team of doctors told the PTI senior leadership that more than one gunman were involved in the attack on Imran Khan.

The PTI leadership has also decided to continue the long march, which was launched last week with party’s key demand for fresh elections in the country.

Meanwhile, PTI supporters and leaders are holding protests in major cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi, across the country against the gun attack on Imran Khan.

Following the attack, Imran Khan, in a statement, held Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal responsible for attack on him.

Meanwhile, Rana Sanaullah has rejected the allegations, stating they see Imran Khan as a political opponent, not as an enemy.

He added that Khan, however, took the political opponents as his enemies. He also pointed out that the suspect is in police custody and his statement was recorded in Gujrat.

He raised objections over delay in registration of FIR against the incident, adding: “Maybe they (PTI) are trying to register the FIR as per their wishes,”.

