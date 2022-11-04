Imran Khan to address Pakistani nation after assassination attempt

LAHORE – PTI Chairman Imran Khan is set to address the nation today (Friday) following an assassination attempt on his life during party’s long march rally against the government a day earlier.

Taking to Twitter, PTI announced that the chairman would address the country at 4pm. However, there is delay in his address for undisclosed reasons.

On Thursday, the PTI chief was shot in the leg when armed men targeted the carvan near Wazirabad, around 200 kilometers from the Islamabad.

Khan was immediately shifted to the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore where he underwent medical procedure.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan wounded in firing ... 04:25 PM | 3 Nov, 2022 LAHORE – PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in both legs in firing ...

Former information minister Fawad Chaudry said that a team of doctors told the PTI senior leadership that more than one gunman were involved in the attack on Imran Khan.

اب سے کچھ دیر قبل تحریک انصاف کی سینئر لیڈر شپ کا اجلاس ختم ہوا، اجلاس میں ڈاکٹرز نے عمران خان کے آپریشن سے متعلق تفصیلات سے آگاہ کیا، ابتدائ تفصیلات کے مطابق حملہ آوروں کی تعداد ایک سے زیادہ ہے۔ اجلاس نے عمران خان پر قاتلانہ حملے کی شدید مذمت کی، — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 4, 2022

The PTI leadership has also decided to continue the long march, which was launched last week with party’s key demand for fresh elections in the country.

Meanwhile, PTI supporters and leaders are holding protests in major cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi, across the country against the gun attack on Imran Khan.

فیصل آباد عمران خان صاحب پر قاتلانہ حملے کے خلاف احتجاج جاری ہے۔ #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن_ہے pic.twitter.com/03hjRhtffT — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 4, 2022

پی ٹی آئی کراچی کا شاہراہ فیصل انصاف ہاوس کراچی پر چیرمین عمران خان پر قاتلانہ حملے کے خلاف بھرپور احتجاج عوام کی بڑی تعداد موجود #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لاین_ہے pic.twitter.com/a8tGVlnoXs — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 4, 2022

مری روڈ فیض آباد راولپنڈی میں عمران خان پر قاتلانہ حملے کے خلاف عوام کی بڑی تعداد سراپا احتجاج۔

#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لاین_ہے pic.twitter.com/JUr5f0FKH8 — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 4, 2022

Following the attack, Imran Khan, in a statement, held Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal responsible for attack on him.

Assassination attempt on ex-PM Imran Khan sparks ... 09:18 AM | 4 Nov, 2022 Assassination attempt on ex-PM Imran Khan sparks Protests across Pakistan ISLAMABAD – An assassination attempt ...

Meanwhile, Rana Sanaullah has rejected the allegations, stating they see Imran Khan as a political opponent, not as an enemy.

He added that Khan, however, took the political opponents as his enemies. He also pointed out that the suspect is in police custody and his statement was recorded in Gujrat.

He raised objections over delay in registration of FIR against the incident, adding: “Maybe they (PTI) are trying to register the FIR as per their wishes,”.