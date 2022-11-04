Imran Khan vows to march on capital again soon after recovery from gunshot wounds

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman Imran Khan has announced to call off the long march rally against the government midway after an attempt made on his life near Wazirabad, directing party workers to continue to hold protests until Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and an army man resigned from their posts.

In his first televised address from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital after getting injured in the gun attack, the defiant politician vowed to take to the streets against and give another call for march on Islamabad as soon as he regained health.

Saying he was aware of an attack on him in an area between Wazirabad and Gujranwala beforehande, the 70-year-old politician also named the suspects allegedly involved in the attack. He said that Shehbaz Sharif, Sanaullah and Major Gen Faisal had hatched a plan to kill him.

The former prime minister was received four bullets in his leg after firing was opened during his party’s long march on November 3 when 14 others people, including PTI leaders, were injured and one citizen was killed.

He said that they were trying to register FIR against the prime minister, interior ministry and the military man, adding that fair investigation could not be held until “these three” are in their offices.

Providing details of how "they" made the plan to assassinate him, the PTI chief said, "They used similar strategy they tried to kill [former Punjab governor] Salman Taseer".

"They tried to accuse me of blasphemy to provoke the public against me," Khan said.

He claimed that two gunmen attacked on him from two different sides, adding that one fired a burst from the crowd while other was somewhere in nearby building. Khan said that one of them escaped after assuming that he had killed me.

At the beginning of his address, Imran Khan slammed the incumbent government and lamented how his government was ousted through a no-confidence vote.

"The government could have never lost the no-trust vote, but our opponents used money to become successful," he said, adding that the PTI-led government could have used the public money to buy people but it refrained from doing it.

The PTI chairman also accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of favouring the incumbent government. He said that the ECP chief became a tool of the “imported government” to disqualify him in the Toshakhan reference.

They wanted to disqualify in order to provide “level-playing field” to Nawaz Sharif, he said, adding that the PML-N supremo had been involved in corrupt practices and looting public money.

He added that he cannot be compared to the [Sharif family] which has stashed billions of assets abroad and live in expensive apartments in London.

He stated that the party would move the court against the ECP's decision to disqualify him.

Meanwhile, PTI supporters and leaders are holding protests in major cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi, across the country against the gun attack on Imran Khan.

فیصل آباد عمران خان صاحب پر قاتلانہ حملے کے خلاف احتجاج جاری ہے۔ #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن_ہے pic.twitter.com/03hjRhtffT — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 4, 2022

پی ٹی آئی کراچی کا شاہراہ فیصل انصاف ہاوس کراچی پر چیرمین عمران خان پر قاتلانہ حملے کے خلاف بھرپور احتجاج عوام کی بڑی تعداد موجود #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لاین_ہے pic.twitter.com/a8tGVlnoXs — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 4, 2022

مری روڈ فیض آباد راولپنڈی میں عمران خان پر قاتلانہ حملے کے خلاف عوام کی بڑی تعداد سراپا احتجاج۔

#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لاین_ہے pic.twitter.com/JUr5f0FKH8 — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 4, 2022

Following the attack, Imran Khan, in a statement, held Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal responsible for attack on him.

Meanwhile, Rana Sanaullah has rejected the allegations, stating they see Imran Khan as a political opponent, not as an enemy.

He added that Khan, however, took the political opponents as his enemies. He also pointed out that the suspect is in police custody and his statement was recorded in Gujrat.

He raised objections over delay in registration of FIR against the incident, adding: “Maybe they (PTI) are trying to register the FIR as per their wishes,”.