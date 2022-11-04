IREvNZ: Ireland opt to field first against New Zealand at T20 World Cup – Check live score and updates

ADELAIDE – Irish skipper Balbirnie opt to field first against New Zealand as the two sides lock horns at the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.

Black Caps is said to be the favorite in today’s clash as level on points with Kangaroos and England and their net run rate is so far ahead of either side and today’s triumph would advance them to the semi-finals of the mega event.

Underdog Ireland is also not an easy target in this year's tournament as they stunned England and West Indies. The squad is however already out of the semis race but wants to finish the tournament in style.

Squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult