Kangana Ranaut falls into river during shoot

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently shared pictures on Instagram from her day out with her production team as they went around a river for the shoot of Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency.

However, the Fashion actress was excited and accidentally fell into the water.

Clad in an olive green jacket and tights, the Tanu Weds Manu star couldn't keep balance and tripped but didn't sustain any severe injuries. Ranaut was seen taking a member's help to safely return to the land.

The Manikarnika actress wrote, "This is what happens when you get over-excited."

Taking to Instagram, the Queen actress wrote, "TECH- RECCE EMERGENCY November/2022".

On the work front, Ranaut has Tejas, Tiku Weds Sheru and Emergency in the pipeline.