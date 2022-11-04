Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza spark separation rumours

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza are undoubtedly the stars of the sports world. The sports power couple Malik and Mirza make a picture-perfect family with their adorable son Izhaan.

However, the internet is currently rife with rumours about the couple's separation. The couple got married in 2010 in a highly controversial landscape with another woman accusing Shoaib of marrying her first.

Mirza and Malik recently celebrated their son Izhaan’s birthday together but Sania did not post the pictures from the party on her Instagram. It has alerted fans and they seem to speculating trouble in paradise.

Some people are alleging that the Pakistani cricketer cheated on Sania during some show he was shooting for. Also, Sania has been sharing posts about rough times on her social media.

However, it is pertinent to mention that nothing have been officially confirmed. Sania and Shoib have also maintained silence on the growing rumours.