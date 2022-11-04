Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza spark separation rumours
Share
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza are undoubtedly the stars of the sports world. The sports power couple Malik and Mirza make a picture-perfect family with their adorable son Izhaan.
However, the internet is currently rife with rumours about the couple's separation. The couple got married in 2010 in a highly controversial landscape with another woman accusing Shoaib of marrying her first.
Mirza and Malik recently celebrated their son Izhaan’s birthday together but Sania did not post the pictures from the party on her Instagram. It has alerted fans and they seem to speculating trouble in paradise.
View this post on Instagram
Some people are alleging that the Pakistani cricketer cheated on Sania during some show he was shooting for. Also, Sania has been sharing posts about rough times on her social media.
However, it is pertinent to mention that nothing have been officially confirmed. Sania and Shoib have also maintained silence on the growing rumours.
Watch – Super mom Sania Mirza teaches son how ... 04:55 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has been quite active on social media to keep her millions of followers updated with ...
- Beaconhouse holds 15th Edition of the ‘School of Tomorrow’ ...02:31 AM | 5 Nov, 2022
-
- ISPR rejects "baseless and irresponsible allegations by Imran Khan ...11:19 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
- More details pour in about the man who attacked Imran Khan10:51 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
- Arshad Sharif killing: Pakistani team completes probe in Kenya10:23 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
-
- Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy announces Rs10m grant for Pakistani women ...06:50 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
- 'Maangain Sabki Khairain' – Feroze Khan releases his first song06:42 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022