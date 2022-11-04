Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza spark separation rumours

Web Desk
06:32 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza spark separation rumours
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza are undoubtedly the stars of the sports world. The sports power couple Malik and Mirza make a picture-perfect family with their adorable son Izhaan.

However, the internet is currently rife with rumours about the couple's separation. The couple got married in 2010 in a highly controversial landscape with another woman accusing Shoaib of marrying her first.

Mirza and Malik recently celebrated their son Izhaan’s birthday together but Sania did not post the pictures from the party on her Instagram. It has alerted fans and they seem to speculating trouble in paradise. 

Some people are alleging that the Pakistani cricketer cheated on Sania during some show he was shooting for. Also, Sania has been sharing posts about rough times on her social media.

However, it is pertinent to mention that nothing have been officially confirmed. Sania and Shoib have also maintained silence on the growing rumours.

Watch – Super mom Sania Mirza teaches son how ... 04:55 PM | 22 Oct, 2022

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has been quite active on social media to keep her millions of followers updated with ...

More From This Category
Mehwish Hayat, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Kumail ...
08:12 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Kangana Ranaut falls into river during shoot
07:50 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy announces Rs10m grant for ...
06:50 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
'Maangain Sabki Khairain' – Feroze Khan ...
06:42 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Sadaf Kanwal stuns in post-birth photoshoot
11:55 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
FBR freezes Meesha Shafi’s bank accounts
04:46 PM | 4 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Kumail Nanjiani to collect funds for flood victims
08:12 PM | 4 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr