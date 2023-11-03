  

Business

KIA announces second price reduction in a month

Web Desk
11:38 PM | 3 Nov, 2023
Kia Pakistan was the first local automaker to declare a price cut for its vehicles earlier in October. 

The appreciation of PKR against the USD caused the corporation to lower the pricing of its various cars. 

KIA is excited to share the benefits with its consumers, the firm said in a statement. This choice is a reflection of Kia's dedication to providing its devoted clientele with value and satisfaction.

The business has now declared that it would lower prices again in less than a month. "LMC is happy to offer a special Year-End Celebration that includes discounts on a few different automobiles.

The revised rates took effect from October 31, 2023.

Lucky Motors Corporation has dropped prices of the Kia Carnival and Sorento. It is important to note that the business has disclosed various price reductions for both upfront purchase and monthly installments.

KIA cuts car prices by up to Rs500,000 (Check Latest Rates)

Latest

01:16 AM | 4 Nov, 2023

Sharjah International Book Fair 2023 at a glance

