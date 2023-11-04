  

Search

Pakistan

Madhubala to be moved from Karachi zoo to Safari Park

Web Desk
12:27 AM | 4 Nov, 2023
Madhubala to be moved from Karachi zoo to Safari Park

Madhubala, an elephant kept to solitary confinement at the Karachi zoo, will shortly be moved to Safari Park, where she will reunite with Sonia and Malika, two other elephants, according to a statement released on Friday by the international animal welfare charity Four Paws

Madhubala will be transported to Safari Park in a crate, therefore a training session has been scheduled to get her ready for the change.

The organisation announced the mammal's relocation in an official statement, saying that their elephant specialist flew to Karachi last week to start the zoo's crate training.

"In preparation for starting the training, the transport crate was positioned inside Madhubala's enclosure already from the end of August, and the floor beneath it was levelled to ensure the crate remained stable and wouldn't startle Madhubala," the Four Paws stated.

It should be recalled that Noor Jehan, a 17-year-old female tusker at the Karachi Zoo, Madhubala's mate, passed away earlier this year from a protracted illness made worse by subpar living circumstances at the facility.

The municipal administration had declared plans to move Madhubala to Safari Park immediately following Noor Jehan's passing because of health dangers.

However, a number of factors prevented the plan from being carried out.

After Noor Jehan's death, Madhubala to be moved to Karachi Safari Park

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:15 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

Lahore Zoo closed for three months

01:05 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

Karachi weather update: Check latest forecast for port city here

10:55 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

Naegleria claims another life in Karachi

01:07 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Will rain hit the port city? Check the latest Karachi weather update

03:37 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

Police raid dance party in DHA Karachi house

11:38 AM | 26 Oct, 2023

Karachi weather: Check out the latest forecast for the port city?

Advertisement

Latest

01:16 AM | 4 Nov, 2023

Sharjah International Book Fair 2023 at a glance

Horoscope

09:24 AM | 3 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 3, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee dips further against US Dollar, Euro, Pound in open market; Check latest rates here

Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank and open market on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs285.15 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 346 for buying, and 350 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.15 285.15
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.85 755.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 39.7 40.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.94 36.29
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.07 918.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.94 59.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.96 165.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.05 25.35
Omani Riyal OMR 730.39 738.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.25 77.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.06 25.36
Swiss Franc CHF 308.9 311.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Friday despite the negative global trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 3 November 2023

As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs215,700 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.

10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,930 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Karachi PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Islamabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Peshawar PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Quetta PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Sialkot PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Attock PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Gujranwala PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Jehlum PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Multan PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Bahawalpur PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Gujrat PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Nawabshah PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Chakwal PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Hyderabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Nowshehra PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Sargodha PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Faisalabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418
Mirpur PKR 215,700 PKR 2,418

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: