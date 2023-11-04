Madhubala to be moved from Karachi zoo to Safari Park

Madhubala, an elephant kept to solitary confinement at the Karachi zoo, will shortly be moved to Safari Park, where she will reunite with Sonia and Malika, two other elephants, according to a statement released on Friday by the international animal welfare charity Four Paws

Madhubala will be transported to Safari Park in a crate, therefore a training session has been scheduled to get her ready for the change.

The organisation announced the mammal's relocation in an official statement, saying that their elephant specialist flew to Karachi last week to start the zoo's crate training.

"In preparation for starting the training, the transport crate was positioned inside Madhubala's enclosure already from the end of August, and the floor beneath it was levelled to ensure the crate remained stable and wouldn't startle Madhubala," the Four Paws stated.

It should be recalled that Noor Jehan, a 17-year-old female tusker at the Karachi Zoo, Madhubala's mate, passed away earlier this year from a protracted illness made worse by subpar living circumstances at the facility.

The municipal administration had declared plans to move Madhubala to Safari Park immediately following Noor Jehan's passing because of health dangers.

However, a number of factors prevented the plan from being carried out.