Sharjah International Book Fair 2023 at a glance

SHARJAH - The 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) began on November 1 with the launch of new books that chronicle the evolution of the Arabic language over 17 centuries.

The Expo Centre Sharjah will host creators, publishers, distributors, translators, and bibliophiles from over 108 countries for 12 days.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah announced the latest editions of his Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language project.

Here are a few highlights of the festival so far.